Ancora Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,991,000 after buying an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVC opened at $2.10 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

