Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 120,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,781,532 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $11.54.

The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.33%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 128.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

