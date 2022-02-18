Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 660,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 424,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

