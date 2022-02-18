American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 41.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 39.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

AWK stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

