Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ally Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ally Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

