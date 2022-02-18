Eaton Vance Management Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 82,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

