Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,296 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Meritor were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

MTOR opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

