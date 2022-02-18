Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 75.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGMS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGMS stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $519.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

