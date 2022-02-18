Eaton Vance Management Acquires 34,007 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $72.82 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.