Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Shares of SPG opened at $143.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.12 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

