Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 8,353 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 400.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Credit Acceptance worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC opened at $523.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.59. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $346.49 and a 52 week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACC. Stephens lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.