Profund Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.36.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

