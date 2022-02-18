Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 4,158 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,893.11 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,000.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,815.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

