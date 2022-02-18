Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 687,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

