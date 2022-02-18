The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,827 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RealReal were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RealReal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 206,158 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $3,295,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 364,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 241,876 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,258 shares of company stock worth $1,581,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $8.72 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

