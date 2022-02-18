Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,460,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.

Volta Inc – Class A Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.