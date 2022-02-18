Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Seer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 58.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seer by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after buying an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seer by 150.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517 in the last ninety days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

