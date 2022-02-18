Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $160.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lowered by Argus from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.89.
NET stock opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
