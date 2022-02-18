Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $160.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lowered by Argus from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.89.

NET stock opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 507,207 shares of company stock valued at $66,782,810. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

