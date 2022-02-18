Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

