Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NYSE STL opened at $26.29 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

