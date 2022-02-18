Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,235,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $5,286,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

