Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $74.77 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

