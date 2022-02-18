Barclays Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $170.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Barclays from $178.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $148.64 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.48 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.69 and its 200 day moving average is $180.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

