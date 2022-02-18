Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Sells $871,309.92 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Holzshu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $321.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

