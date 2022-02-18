GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
GP stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
