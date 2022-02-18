GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

GP stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

