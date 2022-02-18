Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

