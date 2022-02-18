Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. Premier Financial reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 341,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

