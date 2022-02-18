Insider Buying: Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO Purchases $89,344.00 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $89,344.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11. Reservoir Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,487,000.

