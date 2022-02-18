Insider Buying: Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO Purchases $89,344.00 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $89,344.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11. Reservoir Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,487,000.
About Reservoir Media
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
