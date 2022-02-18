Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.
A number of analysts have issued reports on APEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aperam has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.99.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
