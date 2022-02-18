Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

