Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sanmina by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

