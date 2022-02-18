Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 15,275 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of GPRE opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

