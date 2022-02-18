Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 253.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE BRC opened at $48.89 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

