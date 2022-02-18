Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $531.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $559.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.94. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.