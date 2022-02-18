AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AGCO stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

