Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

