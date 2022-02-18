Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

