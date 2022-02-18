Royal Bank of Canada Buys 22,647 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $39,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $80,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,442,025. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.