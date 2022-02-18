Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 81,801 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $41,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $149.31.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

