KeyCorp Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $35.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:TOST opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85. Toast has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Toast by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

