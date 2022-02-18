Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Mayville Engineering from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.