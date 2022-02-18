Capital World Investors Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $2,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

DH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

