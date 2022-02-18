Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $12.15 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

