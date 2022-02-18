Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 325,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122,910 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.01 on Friday. Code Chain New Continent has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a negative net margin of 168.96%.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

