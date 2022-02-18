Axa S.A. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.