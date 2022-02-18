Voya Investment Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,144 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

