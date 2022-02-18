Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.82. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.73 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

