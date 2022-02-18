New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of New Relic by 94,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

