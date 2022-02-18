Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,679 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after buying an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $21,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 961,660 shares of company stock worth $8,060,124. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

