Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,580 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Playtika by 98.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playtika by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,852 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Playtika by 13.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTK shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

